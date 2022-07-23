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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 28
Chapter 20, Problem 28

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents:


a. MnO4−(𝑎𝑞)+CH3OH(𝑎𝑞)⟶Mn2+(𝑎𝑞)+HCOOH(𝑎𝑞)(acidic solution)
b. As2O3(𝑠)+NO3−(𝑎𝑞)⟶H3AsO4(𝑎𝑞)+N2O3(𝑎𝑞)(acidic solution)
c. Pb(OH)42−(𝑎𝑞)+ClO−(𝑎𝑞)⟶PbO2(𝑠)+Cl−(𝑎𝑞)(basic solution)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the oxidation states of each element in the reactants and products for each equation to determine which elements are oxidized and reduced.
Step 2: Write the half-reactions for the oxidation and reduction processes separately for each equation.
Step 3: Balance each half-reaction for mass and charge. In acidic solutions, add H2O to balance oxygen and H+ to balance hydrogen. In basic solutions, add OH- to balance both hydrogen and oxygen.
Step 4: Multiply each half-reaction by appropriate coefficients so that the number of electrons lost in the oxidation half-reaction equals the number of electrons gained in the reduction half-reaction.
Step 5: Add the balanced half-reactions together, canceling out electrons and any other species that appear on both sides, to obtain the balanced overall equation. Identify the oxidizing agent (species that is reduced) and the reducing agent (species that is oxidized).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Redox Reactions

Redox reactions, or reduction-oxidation reactions, involve the transfer of electrons between species. In these reactions, one substance is oxidized (loses electrons) while another is reduced (gains electrons). Understanding the electron transfer is crucial for identifying the oxidizing and reducing agents in a reaction.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This process often involves adjusting coefficients and may require separate balancing of oxidation and reduction half-reactions in redox processes.
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Oxidizing and Reducing Agents

The oxidizing agent is the species that gets reduced by gaining electrons, while the reducing agent is the species that gets oxidized by losing electrons. Identifying these agents is essential in redox reactions, as they play a key role in determining the direction of electron flow and the overall reaction mechanism.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents. (Recall that the O atoms in hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, have an atypical oxidation state.) H2O21aq2 + ClO21aq2 ¡ ClO2-1aq2 + O21g2 (basic solution)

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: As2O3(s) + NO3-(aq) → H3AsO4(aq) + N2O3(aq) (acidic solution)

430
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Textbook Question

A voltaic cell similar to that shown in Figure 20.5 is constructed. One electrode half-cell consists of a silver strip placed in a solution of AgNO3, and the other has an iron strip placed in a solution of FeCl2. The overall cell reaction is Fe1s2 + 2 Ag+1aq2 ¡ Fe2+1aq2 + 2 Ag1s2 (f) In which directions do the cations and anions migrate through the solution?

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: (a) Cr2O72-(aq) + I-(aq) → Cr3+(aq) + IO3-(aq) (acidic solution) (b) MnO4-(aq) + CH3O(1aq) → Mn2+(aq) + HCOOH(aq) (acidic solution) (c) I2(s) + OCl-(aq) → IO3-(aq) + Cl-(aq) (acidic solution)

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following half-reactions in basic solution. In each case, indicate whether the half-reaction is an oxidation or a reduction. c. Cr(OH)3(𝑠)⟶CrO42−(𝑎𝑞)

Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following equations, and identify the oxidizing and reducing agents: MnO4-(aq) + Br-(aq) → MnO2(s) + BrO3-(aq) (basic solution)

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