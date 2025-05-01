Faraday's Law of Electrolysis

Faraday's Law states that the amount of substance transformed during electrolysis is directly proportional to the quantity of electric charge passed through the system. This principle allows for the calculation of the total charge (in coulombs) based on the number of moles of electrons involved in the reaction. In the case of the lead-acid battery, it helps determine how much charge is transferred when lead is converted to lead sulfate.