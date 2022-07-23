Chapter 20, Problem 82d
In some applications nickel–cadmium batteries have been replaced by nickel–zinc batteries. The overall cell reaction for this relatively new battery is: 2 H2O1l2 + 2 NiO1OH21s2 + Zn1s2 ¡ 2 Ni1OH221s2 + Zn1OH221s2 (d) Would you expect the specific energy density of a nickel–zinc battery to be higher or lower than that of a nickel–cadmium battery?
Video transcript
Heart pacemakers are often powered by lithium–silver chromate 'button' batteries. The overall cell reaction is 2 Li1s2 + Ag2CrO41s2 ¡ Li2CrO41s2 + 2 Ag1s2 (a) Lithium metal is the reactant at one of the electrodes of the battery. Is it the anode or the cathode?
Heart pacemakers are often powered by lithium–silver chromate 'button' batteries. The overall cell reaction is 2 Li1s2 + Ag2CrO41s2 ¡ Li2CrO41s2 + 2 Ag1s2 (b) Choose the two half-reactions from Appendix E that most closely approximate the reactions that occur in the battery. What standard emf would be generated by a voltaic cell based on these half-reactions?
In some applications nickel–cadmium batteries have been replaced by nickel–zinc batteries. The overall cell reaction for this relatively new battery is: 2 H2O1l2 + 2 NiO1OH21s2 + Zn1s2 ¡ 2 Ni1OH221s2 + Zn1OH221s2 (b)What is the anode half-reaction?
Li-ion batteries used in automobiles typically use a LiMn2O4 cathode in place of the LiCoO2 cathode found in most Li-ion batteries. (a) Calculate the mass percent lithium in each electrode material.
Li-ion batteries used in automobiles typically use a LiMn2O4 cathode in place of the LiCoO2 cathode found in most Li-ion batteries. (b) Which material has a higher percentage of lithium? Does this help to explain why batteries made with LiMn2O4 cathodes deliver less power on discharging?
Li-ion batteries used in automobiles typically use a LiMn2O4 cathode in place of the LiCoO2 cathode found in most Li-ion batteries. (c) In a battery that uses a LiCoO2 cathode, approximately 50% of the lithium migrates from the cathode to the anode on charging. In a battery that uses a LiMn2O4 cathode, what fraction of the lithium in LiMn2O4 would need to migrate out of the cathode to deliver the same amount of lithium to the graphite anode?