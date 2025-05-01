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Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.20 - ElectrochemistryProblem 3c
Chapter 20, Problem 3c

The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.
Diagram showing larger spheres at an electrode and smaller spheres in solution in a voltaic cell.
(c) Why are the atoms in the electrode represented by larger spheres than those in the solution? [Section 20.3]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the components in the diagram. The larger spheres represent atoms in the electrode, while the smaller spheres represent ions in the solution.
Step 2: Understand the context of a voltaic cell. In a voltaic cell, oxidation and reduction reactions occur at the electrodes, leading to the transfer of electrons and ions.
Step 3: Recognize that the larger spheres in the electrode are atoms in their metallic form, which are typically larger due to the presence of a full set of electrons and a neutral charge.
Step 4: Note that the smaller spheres in the solution are ions, which are smaller because they have lost or gained electrons, resulting in a change in size due to the ionic charge and the loss of electron cloud.
Step 5: Conclude that the difference in size between the atoms in the electrode and the ions in the solution is due to the difference in their physical states and charges, with neutral atoms being larger and charged ions being smaller.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Size and Representation

In molecular diagrams, the size of spheres often represents the relative size of atoms or ions. Larger spheres typically indicate atoms that are part of a solid structure, such as those in an electrode, while smaller spheres represent ions in solution. This visual distinction helps convey the difference in density and arrangement between solid and liquid phases.
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02:10
Atom Structure

Electrode Function in Voltaic Cells

In a voltaic cell, electrodes serve as sites for oxidation and reduction reactions. The electrode is where electrons are transferred, and the larger spheres represent the solid metal atoms that facilitate this process. Understanding the role of electrodes is crucial for grasping how voltaic cells generate electrical energy through chemical reactions.
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Galvanic Cell Electrodes

Phase Differences in Matter

The concept of phases in matter—solid, liquid, and gas—explains the differences in atomic arrangement and behavior. In solids, atoms are closely packed in a fixed structure, while in liquids, they are more dispersed and mobile. This distinction is essential for understanding why the electrode atoms appear larger and more organized compared to the smaller, more dynamic ions in solution.
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States of Matter of Phase Diagrams
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.


(b) Is the electrode the anode or cathode?

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Textbook Question

The diagram that follows represents a molecular view of a process occurring at an electrode in a voltaic cell.

(a) Does the process represent oxidation or reduction?

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Textbook Question

Assume that you want to construct a voltaic cell that uses the following half-reactions: A2+1aq2 + 2 e- ¡ A1s2 Ered ° = -0.10 V B2+1aq2 + 2 e- ¡ B1s2 E°red = -1.10 V You begin with the incomplete cell pictured here in which the electrodes are immersed in water.

(a) What additions must you make to the cell for it to generate a standard emf?

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