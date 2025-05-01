Textbook Question
(c) What other substances are used as a moderator in nuclear reactor designs?
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(c) What other substances are used as a moderator in nuclear reactor designs?
The atomic masses of nitrogen-14, titanium-48, and xenon-129 are 13.999234 amu, 47.935878 amu, and 128.904779 amu, respectively. For each isotope, calculate (a) the nuclear mass.
Based on the following atomic mass values: 1H, 1.00782 amu; 2H, 2.01410 amu; 3H, 3.01605 amu; 3He, 3.01603 amu; 4He, 4.00260 amu—and the mass of the neutron given in the text, calculate the energy released per mole in each of the following nuclear reactions, all of which are possibilities for a controlled fusion process:
(a) 21H + 31H → 42He + 10n
(b) 21H + 21H → 32He + 10n
(c) 21H + 32He → 42He + 11H