Step 2: Evaluate each characteristic for part (a): (i) Emitting gamma radiation is not a requirement for an isotope to be used as fuel. (ii) Releasing two or more neutrons upon decay is important for sustaining a chain reaction, as these neutrons can induce fission in other nuclei. (iii) A half-life of less than one hour is impractical for reactor fuel, as it would decay too quickly. (iv) Undergoing fission upon neutron absorption is crucial for the isotope to be used as fuel.