Step 3: Balance the chemical equation. Start by balancing the atoms that appear in the most complex molecules first. In this case, start with the sulfate ions (SO4). There is one sulfate ion on each side, so it is already balanced. Next, balance the hydrogen atoms. There are two hydrogen atoms on the left side and two on the right side, so they are also balanced. Finally, balance the zinc atoms. There is one zinc atom on each side, so it is also balanced. Therefore, the balanced chemical equation is: Zn + H2SO4 -> H2 + ZnSO4