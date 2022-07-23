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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 15c
Chapter 3, Problem 15c

Write balanced chemical equations corresponding to each of the following descriptions: c. Solid zinc metal reacts with sulfuric acid to form hydrogen gas and an aqueous solution of zinc sulfate.

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Step 1: Identify the reactants and products in the reaction. In this case, the reactants are solid zinc metal and sulfuric acid, and the products are hydrogen gas and an aqueous solution of zinc sulfate.
Step 2: Write the unbalanced chemical equation. The chemical symbols for zinc, sulfuric acid, hydrogen gas, and zinc sulfate are Zn, H2SO4, H2, and ZnSO4, respectively. So, the unbalanced chemical equation is: Zn + H2SO4 -> H2 + ZnSO4
Step 3: Balance the chemical equation. Start by balancing the atoms that appear in the most complex molecules first. In this case, start with the sulfate ions (SO4). There is one sulfate ion on each side, so it is already balanced. Next, balance the hydrogen atoms. There are two hydrogen atoms on the left side and two on the right side, so they are also balanced. Finally, balance the zinc atoms. There is one zinc atom on each side, so it is also balanced. Therefore, the balanced chemical equation is: Zn + H2SO4 -> H2 + ZnSO4
Step 4: Check your work. Make sure that there are the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. In this case, there is one zinc atom, one sulfate ion, and two hydrogen atoms on both sides, so the equation is balanced.
Step 5: Write the states of matter for each substance in the equation. Solid zinc metal is denoted as Zn(s), sulfuric acid in aqueous solution is H2SO4(aq), hydrogen gas is H2(g), and zinc sulfate in aqueous solution is ZnSO4(aq). So, the final balanced chemical equation is: Zn(s) + H2SO4(aq) -> H2(g) + ZnSO4(aq)

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Each side of the equation must have equal numbers of each type of atom, which often requires adjusting coefficients in front of the chemical formulas.
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Types of Chemical Reactions

The reaction described is a single displacement reaction, where one element replaces another in a compound. In this case, zinc displaces hydrogen from sulfuric acid, resulting in the formation of hydrogen gas and zinc sulfate. Understanding the types of reactions helps in predicting the products and writing the correct balanced equations.
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Chemical Formulas and States of Matter

Chemical formulas represent the composition of substances, indicating the types and numbers of atoms involved. In the given reaction, zinc (Zn) is a solid, sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is a liquid, hydrogen (H2) is a gas, and zinc sulfate (ZnSO4) is an aqueous solution. Recognizing the states of matter is crucial for accurately representing the reaction and understanding the physical changes that occur.
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