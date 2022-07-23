Textbook Question
Balance the following equations: c. NaHCO3(𝑠)+H2SO4(𝑎𝑞)⟶CO2(𝑔)+H2O(𝑙)+Na2SO4(𝑎𝑞)
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Balance the following equations: c. NaHCO3(𝑠)+H2SO4(𝑎𝑞)⟶CO2(𝑔)+H2O(𝑙)+Na2SO4(𝑎𝑞)
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (a) When sulfur trioxide gas reacts with water, a solution of sulfuric acid forms. (b) Boron sulfide, B2S3(s), reacts violently with water to form dissolved boric acid, H3BO3, and hydrogen sulfide gas.
Balance the following equations: b. WCl6(𝑠)+Na2S(𝑠)⟶WS2(𝑠)+NaCl(𝑠)+S(𝑠)
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (c) Phosphine, PH3(g), combusts in oxygen gas to form water vapor and solid tetraphosphorus decaoxide.
Balance the following equations: d, NaN3(𝑠)+HNO2(𝑎𝑞)⟶N2(𝑔)+NO(𝑔)+NaOH(𝑎𝑞)