Textbook Question
Balance the following equations: c. NaHCO3(𝑠)+H2SO4(𝑎𝑞)⟶CO2(𝑔)+H2O(𝑙)+Na2SO4(𝑎𝑞)
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Balance the following equations: c. NaHCO3(𝑠)+H2SO4(𝑎𝑞)⟶CO2(𝑔)+H2O(𝑙)+Na2SO4(𝑎𝑞)
Write balanced chemical equations corresponding to each of the following descriptions: c. Solid zinc metal reacts with sulfuric acid to form hydrogen gas and an aqueous solution of zinc sulfate.
Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (c) Phosphine, PH3(g), combusts in oxygen gas to form water vapor and solid tetraphosphorus decaoxide.
(a) When a compound containing C, H, and O is completely combusted in air, what reactant besides the hydrocarbon is involved in the reaction?
Balance the following equations: d, NaN3(𝑠)+HNO2(𝑎𝑞)⟶N2(𝑔)+NO(𝑔)+NaOH(𝑎𝑞)