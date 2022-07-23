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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 16a,b
Chapter 3, Problem 16a,b

Write balanced chemical equations to correspond to each of the following descriptions: (a) When sulfur trioxide gas reacts with water, a solution of sulfuric acid forms. (b) Boron sulfide, B2S3(s), reacts violently with water to form dissolved boric acid, H3BO3, and hydrogen sulfide gas.

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1
Identify the reactants and products in the chemical reaction. The reactants are boron sulfide \( \text{B}_2\text{S}_3 \) and water \( \text{H}_2\text{O} \). The products are boric acid \( \text{H}_3\text{BO}_3 \) and hydrogen sulfide gas \( \text{H}_2\text{S} \).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation using the chemical formulas: \( \text{B}_2\text{S}_3 (s) + \text{H}_2\text{O} (l) \rightarrow \text{H}_3\text{BO}_3 (aq) + \text{H}_2\text{S} (g) \).
Balance the boron atoms. There are 2 boron atoms in \( \text{B}_2\text{S}_3 \), so you need 2 \( \text{H}_3\text{BO}_3 \) molecules on the product side: \( \text{B}_2\text{S}_3 (s) + \text{H}_2\text{O} (l) \rightarrow 2\text{H}_3\text{BO}_3 (aq) + \text{H}_2\text{S} (g) \).
Balance the sulfur atoms. There are 3 sulfur atoms in \( \text{B}_2\text{S}_3 \), so you need 3 \( \text{H}_2\text{S} \) molecules on the product side: \( \text{B}_2\text{S}_3 (s) + \text{H}_2\text{O} (l) \rightarrow 2\text{H}_3\text{BO}_3 (aq) + 3\text{H}_2\text{S} (g) \).
Balance the hydrogen and oxygen atoms. You have 6 hydrogen atoms from 2 \( \text{H}_3\text{BO}_3 \) and 6 from 3 \( \text{H}_2\text{S} \), totaling 12 hydrogen atoms, requiring 6 \( \text{H}_2\text{O} \) molecules. Also, 6 oxygen atoms are needed for 2 \( \text{H}_3\text{BO}_3 \), which are provided by 6 \( \text{H}_2\text{O} \): \( \text{B}_2\text{S}_3 (s) + 6\text{H}_2\text{O} (l) \rightarrow 2\text{H}_3\text{BO}_3 (aq) + 3\text{H}_2\text{S} (g) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equations

Chemical equations represent the reactants and products in a chemical reaction using their chemical formulas. They must be balanced to obey the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Each side of the equation must have the same number of atoms for each element involved.
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Reactivity of Boron Compounds

Boron compounds, such as boron sulfide (B2S3), can exhibit unique reactivity patterns, particularly with water. When boron sulfide reacts with water, it typically produces boric acid (H3BO3) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S). Understanding the behavior of boron compounds in reactions is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this case, boric acid acts as a weak acid, while hydrogen sulfide can be considered a weak acid as well. Recognizing the nature of these substances helps in understanding the overall reaction and the resulting products, including their states and solubility in water.
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