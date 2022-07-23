Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, usually expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is essential for converting the mass of each element in a sample to moles, which is a necessary step in determining the empirical formula. For example, the molar mass of tin (Sn) is approximately 118.71 g/mol, and for fluorine (F), it is about 19.00 g/mol.