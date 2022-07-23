Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains b.11.66 g iron and 5.01 g oxygen
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 46b
Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains b. 5.28 g Sn and 3.37 g F;
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1
Identify the elements present in the compound: Tin (Sn) and Fluorine (F).
Convert the mass of each element to moles by dividing by their respective molar masses: \( \text{Molar mass of Sn} = 118.71 \, \text{g/mol} \) and \( \text{Molar mass of F} = 19.00 \, \text{g/mol} \).
Calculate the moles of Sn: \( \frac{5.28 \, \text{g}}{118.71 \, \text{g/mol}} \).
Calculate the moles of F: \( \frac{3.37 \, \text{g}}{19.00 \, \text{g/mol}} \).
Determine the simplest whole number ratio of moles of Sn to moles of F by dividing each by the smallest number of moles calculated.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Empirical Formula
The empirical formula of a compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements present in that compound. It is derived from the relative amounts of each element, typically expressed in grams, and is calculated by converting these masses to moles and then simplifying the ratio.
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Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, usually expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is essential for converting the mass of each element in a sample to moles, which is a necessary step in determining the empirical formula. For example, the molar mass of tin (Sn) is approximately 118.71 g/mol, and for fluorine (F), it is about 19.00 g/mol.
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Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. In the context of finding an empirical formula, stoichiometry allows us to calculate the number of moles of each element from their masses, facilitating the determination of their simplest ratio.
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