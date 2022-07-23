Chapter 3, Problem 96a

An element X forms an iodide 1XI32 and a chloride 1XCl32. The iodide is quantitatively converted to the chloride when it is heated in a stream of chlorine: 2 XI3 + 3 Cl2¡2 XCl3 + 3 I2 If 0.5000 g of XI3 is treated with chlorine, 0.2360 g of XCl3 is obtained. (a) Calculate the atomic weight of the element X.

