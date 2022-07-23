Detonation of nitroglycerin proceeds as follows: 4 C3H5N3O91l2¡ 12 CO21g2 + 6 N21g2 + O21g2 + 10 H2O1g2 (a) If a sample containing 2.00 mL of nitroglycerin 1density = 1.592 g>mL2 is detonated, how many moles of gas are produced?
Calcium hydride reacts with water to form calcium hydroxide and hydrogen gas. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Balancing Chemical Equations
Chemical Reaction Types
States of Matter in Reactions
Several brands of antacids use Al1OH23 to react with stomach acid, which contains primarily HCl: Al(OH)3(s) + HCl(aq) → AlCl3(aq) + H2O(l) (b) Calculate the number of grams of HCl that can react with 0.500 g of Al(OH)3. (c) Calculate the number of grams of AlCl3 and the number of grams of H2O formed when 0.500 g of Al(OH)3 reacts.
The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) → 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(g) (b) How many grams of O2 are needed to burn 10.0 g of C8H18?
The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) → 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(g) (a) How many moles of O2 are needed to burn 1.50 mol of C8H18?
Aluminum sulfide reacts with water to form aluminum hydroxide and hydrogen sulfide. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. (b) How many grams of aluminum hydroxide are obtained from 14.2 g of aluminum sulfide?
An iron ore sample contains Fe2O3 together with other substances. Reaction of the ore with CO produces iron metal: Fe2O3(s) + CO(g) → Fe(s) + CO2(g) (b) Calculate the number of grams of CO that can react with 0.350 kg of Fe2O3. (c) Calculate the number of grams of Fe and the number of grams of CO2 formed when 0.350 kg of Fe2O3 reacts.