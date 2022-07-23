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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 66a
Chapter 3, Problem 66a

Calcium hydride reacts with water to form calcium hydroxide and hydrogen gas. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.

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Identify the reactants and products in the reaction: Calcium hydride (CaH2) reacts with water (H2O) to form calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2) and hydrogen gas (H2).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation using the chemical formulas: CaH2 + H2O -> Ca(OH)2 + H2.
Balance the equation by adjusting coefficients to ensure the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.
Start by balancing the calcium (Ca) atoms. There is one Ca atom on each side, so they are already balanced.
Next, balance the hydrogen (H) atoms. Consider the hydrogen atoms in CaH2, H2O, and H2, and adjust coefficients to balance them. Finally, balance the oxygen (O) atoms from H2O and Ca(OH)2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is essential in chemistry to ensure that the law of conservation of mass is upheld. This means that the number of atoms of each element must be the same on both sides of the equation. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas to achieve equal numbers of each type of atom.
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Chemical Reaction Types

Understanding the types of chemical reactions is crucial for predicting the products of a reaction. The reaction between calcium hydride and water is a type of synthesis reaction, where two or more reactants combine to form a single product. Recognizing the nature of the reactants helps in determining the expected products and their states.
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States of Matter in Reactions

In chemical equations, the states of matter (solid, liquid, gas, aqueous) are indicated to provide clarity on the physical form of the reactants and products. For instance, calcium hydroxide is typically a solid, while hydrogen gas is a gaseous product. Including these states helps in understanding the reaction conditions and the behavior of substances involved.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Detonation of nitroglycerin proceeds as follows: 4 C3H5N3O91l2¡ 12 CO21g2 + 6 N21g2 + O21g2 + 10 H2O1g2 (a) If a sample containing 2.00 mL of nitroglycerin 1density = 1.592 g>mL2 is detonated, how many moles of gas are produced?

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Textbook Question

Several brands of antacids use Al1OH23 to react with stomach acid, which contains primarily HCl: Al(OH)3(s) + HCl(aq) → AlCl3(aq) + H2O(l) (b) Calculate the number of grams of HCl that can react with 0.500 g of Al(OH)3. (c) Calculate the number of grams of AlCl3 and the number of grams of H2O formed when 0.500 g of Al(OH)3 reacts.

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Textbook Question

The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) → 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(g) (b) How many grams of O2 are needed to burn 10.0 g of C8H18?

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Textbook Question

The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) → 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(g) (a) How many moles of O2 are needed to burn 1.50 mol of C8H18?

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Textbook Question

Aluminum sulfide reacts with water to form aluminum hydroxide and hydrogen sulfide. (a) Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. (b) How many grams of aluminum hydroxide are obtained from 14.2 g of aluminum sulfide?

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Textbook Question

An iron ore sample contains Fe2O3 together with other substances. Reaction of the ore with CO produces iron metal: Fe2O3(s) + CO(g) → Fe(s) + CO2(g) (b) Calculate the number of grams of CO that can react with 0.350 kg of Fe2O3. (c) Calculate the number of grams of Fe and the number of grams of CO2 formed when 0.350 kg of Fe2O3 reacts.

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