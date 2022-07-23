Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 63b

Several brands of antacids use Al1OH23 to react with stomach acid, which contains primarily HCl: Al1OH231s2 + HCl1aq2¡AlCl31aq2 + H2O1l2 (b) Calculate the number of grams of HCl that can react with 0.500 g of Al1OH23.

Hey everyone. So here we are asked to determine the mass of hydrogen bromine That can react with 2.67 g of strontium hydroxide. So here's the reaction below. We need to first convert from grams Australian hydroxide to malls, Australian hydroxide to malls of hydrogen bromine And then two g of hydrogen bromine. They were given 2.67 grams Australian hydroxide And in one ball Australian hydroxide we have the more mass And this is 87.62. Us too. I'm . plus two Times 1.008. And this will give us 121.63. And we have one more Australia hydroxide in the reaction and two malls of hydrogen bromide in the reaction. And in one bowl of hydrogen bromine you have the molar mass Which is 1.008 Plus 79.904. And this gives us 80 .91g, Which is 3.55 grams. Passion bromine. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
