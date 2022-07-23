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Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 2b
Chapter 3, Problem 2b

The following diagram shows the combination reaction between hydrogen, H2, and carbon monoxide, CO, to produce methanol, CH3OH (white spheres are H, black spheres are C, red spheres are O). The correct number of CO molecules involved in this reaction is not shown. (b) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.

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Identify the reactants and products in the reaction: hydrogen (H_2), carbon monoxide (CO), and methanol (CH_3OH).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: H_2 + CO \(\rightarrow\) CH_3OH.
Count the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation to ensure they are equal.
Balance the equation by adjusting the coefficients of the reactants and products to have the same number of each type of atom on both sides.
Verify that the balanced equation follows the law of conservation of mass, meaning the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas to achieve equal atom counts.
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Combination Reactions

A combination reaction, also known as a synthesis reaction, occurs when two or more reactants combine to form a single product. In the context of the given question, hydrogen (H2) and carbon monoxide (CO) react to form methanol (CH3OH). Understanding the nature of combination reactions is essential for predicting the products and writing the correct balanced equation.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the quantitative relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. In this case, knowing the stoichiometric coefficients for H2, CO, and CH3OH will help determine the correct number of CO molecules needed to balance the equation for the formation of methanol.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following diagram represents the collection of CO2 and H2O molecules formed by complete combustion of a hydrocarbon. What is the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon?

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Textbook Question

The reaction between reactant A (blue spheres) and reactant B (red spheres) is shown in the following diagram:

Based on this diagram, which equation best describes the reaction? (a) A2 + B¡A2B (b) A2 + 4 B¡2 AB2 (c) 2 A + B4¡2 AB2 (d) A + B2¡AB2

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Textbook Question

The following diagram shows the combination reaction between hydrogen, H2, and carbon monoxide, CO, to produce methanol, CH3OH (white spheres are H, black spheres are C, red spheres are O). The correct number of CO molecules involved in this reaction is not shown. (a) Determine the number of CO molecules that should be shown in the left (reactants) box.

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