Chapter 3, Problem 52a

What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (a) empirical formula HCO 2 , molar mass = 90.0 g/mol

Verified step by step guidance 1 1. The first step is to calculate the molar mass of the empirical formula. The empirical formula is HCO2, which means it contains one atom of hydrogen (H), one atom of carbon (C), and two atoms of oxygen (O). The molar mass of hydrogen is approximately 1 g/mol, the molar mass of carbon is approximately 12 g/mol, and the molar mass of oxygen is approximately 16 g/mol. Therefore, the molar mass of the empirical formula is the sum of the molar masses of its constituent atoms. 2. Once you have the molar mass of the empirical formula, you can calculate the ratio of the molar mass of the compound to the molar mass of the empirical formula. This ratio will tell you how many empirical formula units make up the molecular formula of the compound. View full solution 3. If the ratio calculated in step 2 is a whole number, then the molecular formula is simply that number of empirical formula units. If the ratio is not a whole number, then you will need to multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula by the smallest whole number that will make the ratio a whole number. 4. After multiplying the subscripts in the empirical formula by the ratio calculated in step 3, you will have the molecular formula of the compound. 5. Remember that the molecular formula of a compound can be the same as its empirical formula, or it can be a multiple of the empirical formula. The molecular formula provides more information about the actual number of atoms in a molecule of the compound, while the empirical formula only provides information about the ratio of atoms in the compound.

