Chapter 3, Problem 49
A compound whose empirical formula is XF3 consists of 65% F by mass. What is the atomic mass of X?
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: b. 21.7% C, 9.6% O, and 68.7% F
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: a. 55.3% K, 14.6% P, and 30.1% O
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: c. 62.1% C, 5.21% H, 12.1% N, and the remainder O
The compound XCl4 contains 75.0% Cl by mass. What is the element X?
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (b) empirical formula NH2Cl, molar mass = 51.5 g/mol
What is the molecular formula of each of the following compounds? (a) empirical formula HCO2, molar mass = 90.0 g/mol