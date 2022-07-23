Chapter 3, Problem 19a
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (a) Mg(s) reacts with Cl2(g)
(a) When a compound containing C, H, and O is completely combusted in air, what reactant besides the hydrocarbon is involved in the reaction?
(b) What products form in this reaction?
(c) What is the sum of the coefficients in the balanced chemical equation for the combustion of one mole of acetone, C3H6O1l2, in air?
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (b) barium carbonate decomposes into barium oxide and carbon dioxide gas when heated
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (c) the hydrocarbon styrene, C8H81l2, is combusted in air
Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurs when (d) dimethylether, CH3OCH31g2, is combusted in air.