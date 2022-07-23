Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 18a

(a) When a compound containing C, H, and O is completely combusted in air, what reactant besides the hydrocarbon is involved in the reaction?

Hey everyone, we're asked to give the products when a hydrocarbon combust in the presence of oxygen gas. So let's think about a specific example, let's say we have methane and we react this with oxygen gas. When we do this, we produce carbon dioxide and water vapor. And to balance this out, we would need to add a two prior to our oxygen gas And also a two prior to our water vapor. Looking at this reaction, we can see that our products are going to be carbon dioxide and water vapor. So this is going to be our answer for this question. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
