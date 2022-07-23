Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 2
Chapter 4, Problem 2

Aqueous solutions of three different substances, AX, AY, and AZ, are represented by the three accompanying diagrams. Identify each substance as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a nonelectrolyte. (a)


(b)


(c)


1m
Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that the following diagram showed three binary sulfur compounds. And our goal here is to identify the substance in each diagram as a non electrolyte, a weak electrolyte or a strong electrolyte. So let's look at a. We have sulfur and sodium and as we can see, the compound is completely dissociated into its ion. So it is a strong electrolyte. Now let's look at B. We can see that only a fraction is dissociated. While most molecules are not dissociated, this makes be a weak electrolyte. And lastly we have c none of the molecules are dissociated into their eye on, so it is a non electrolyte. So these are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of HClO?

Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?

Textbook Question

Which of the following schematic drawings best describes a solution of Li2SO4 in water (water molecules not shown for simplicity)?

Textbook Question

Use the molecular representations shown here to classify each compound as a nonelectrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a strong electrolyte (see Figure 4.6 for the element color scheme). (a)

Textbook Question

The concept of chemical equilibrium is very important. Which one of the following statements is the most correct way to think about equilibrium? (a) If a system is at equilibrium, nothing is happening. (b) If a system is at equilibrium, the rate of the forward reaction is equal to the rate of the back reaction. (c) If a system is at equilibrium, the product concentration is changing over time.

Textbook Question

You are presented with a white solid and told that due to careless labeling it is not clear if the substance is barium chloride, lead chloride, or zinc chloride. When you transfer the solid to a beaker and add water, the solid dissolves to give a clear solution. Next an Na2SO41aq2 solution is added and a white precipitate forms. What is the identity of the unknown white solid?

