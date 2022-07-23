Chapter 4, Problem 103b
(b) An elemental analysis of the acid indicates that it is composed of 5.89% H, 70.6% C, and 23.5% O by mass. What is its molecular formula?
Video transcript
A solid sample of Zn(OH)2 is added to 0.350 L of 0.500 M aqueous HBr. The solution that remains is still acidic. It is then titrated with 0.500 M NaOH solution, and it takes 88.5 mL of the NaOH solution to reach the equivalence point. What mass of Zn(OH)2 was added to the HBr solution?
Suppose you have 5.00 g of powdered magnesium metal, 1.00 L of 2.00 M potassium nitrate solution, and 1.00 L of 2.00 M silver nitrate solution. d. What is the molarity of the Mg2+ ions in the resulting solution?
(a) By titration, 15.0 mL of 0.1008 M sodium hydroxide is needed to neutralize a 0.2053-g sample of a weak acid. What is the molar mass of the acid if it is monoprotic?
Suppose you have 5.00 g of powdered magnesium metal, 1.00 L of 2.00 M potassium nitrate solution, and 1.00 L of 2.00 M silver nitrate solution. a. Which one of the solutions will react with the magnesium powder?
A sample of 7.75 g of Mg(OH)2 is added to 25.0 mL of 0.200 𝑀 HNO3. c. How many moles of Mg(OH)2,HNO3, and Mg(NO3)2 are present after the reaction is complete?