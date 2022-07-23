Monoprotic Acid

A monoprotic acid is an acid that can donate only one proton (H⁺ ion) per molecule during a reaction. This characteristic simplifies the stoichiometry of acid-base reactions, as the number of moles of the acid will equal the number of moles of base at the equivalence point. In this case, knowing that the acid is monoprotic allows for straightforward calculations to find its molar mass based on the titration data.