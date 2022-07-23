(c) Does the potential energy of the two particles increase or decrease when the distance is increased to 1.0 nm?
A sodium ion, Na+, with a charge of 1.6⨉10-19 C and a chloride ion, Cl - , with charge of -1.6⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.50 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?
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Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Electric Potential Energy
Work-Energy Principle
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (a) Al and F
A magnesium ion, Mg2+, with a charge of 3.2⨉10-19 C and an oxide ion, O2-, with a charge of -3.2⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.35 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?
(a) The electrostatic force (not energy) of attraction between two oppositely charged objects is given by the equation F = k (Q1Q2/d2) where k = 8.99⨉109N-m2/C2, Q1 and Q2 are the charges of the two objects in Coulombs, and d is the distance separating the two objects in meters. What is the electrostatic force of attraction (in Newtons) between an electron and a proton that are separated by 1⨉102 pm?