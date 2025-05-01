Given the data N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g) ΔH = +180.7 kJ 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) ΔH = -113.1 kJ 2 N2O(g) → 2 N2(g) + O2(g) ΔH = -163.2 kJ use Hess's law to calculate ΔH for the reaction N2O(g) + NO2(g) → 3 NO(g)
The following is known as the thermite reaction: 2 Al(s) + Fe2O3(s) → Al2O3(s) + 2 Fe(s). This highly exothermic reaction is used for welding massive units, such as propellers for large ships. Using standard enthalpies of formation in Appendix C, calculate _x001F_H ° for this reaction.
Key Concepts
Thermodynamics and Enthalpy
Standard Enthalpy of Formation
Exothermic Reactions
Using values from Appendix C, calculate the value of H for each of the following reactions: (a) NiO(s) + 2 HCl(g) → NiCl2(s) + H2O(g)
Write balanced equations that describe the formation of the following compounds from elements in their standard states, and then look up the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance in Appendix C: (a) NH4NO3(s)
For each of the following compounds, write a balanced thermochemical equation depicting the formation of one mole of the compound from its elements in their standard states and then look up H °f for each substance in Appendix C. (b) FeCl3(s)
Calcium carbide (CaC2) reacts with water to form acetylene (C2H2) and Ca(OH)2. From the following enthalpy of reaction data and data in Appendix C, calculate H°f for CaC2(s): CaC2(s) + 2 H2O(l) → Ca(OH2)(s) + C2H2(g) ΔH° = -127.2 kJ
Complete combustion of 1 mol of acetone (C3H6O) liberates 1790 kJ: C3H6O(l) + 4 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) ΔH° = -1790 kJ Using this information together with the standard enthalpies of formation of O2(g), CO2(g), and H2O(l) from Appendix C, calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of acetone.