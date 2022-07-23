Textbook Question
How many unique combinations of the quantum numbers l and 𝑚𝑙 are there when b. n = 4?
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How many unique combinations of the quantum numbers l and 𝑚𝑙 are there when b. n = 4?
(a) For n = 4, what are the possible values of l?
Which of the following represent impossible combinations of n and l? (a) 1p (b) 4s (c) 5f (d) 2d
Give the values for n, l, and 𝑚𝑙 for a. each orbital in the 2p subshell
For the table that follows, write which orbital goes with the quantum numbers. Don't worry about x, y, z subscripts. If the quantum numbers are not allowed, write 'not allowed.' n l ml Orbital 2 1 -1 2p (example) 1 0 0 3 -3 2 3 2 -2 2 0 -1 0 0 0 4 2 1 5 3 0
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (a) s, (b) pz, (c) dxy.