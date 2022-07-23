Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 88a
Chapter 6, Problem 88a

In an experiment to study the photoelectric effect, a scientist measures the kinetic energy of ejected electrons as a function of the frequency of radiation hitting a metal surface. She obtains the following plot. The point labeled 'n0' corresponds to light with a wavelength of 542 nm. (a) What is the value of n0 in s - 1?

Graph showing electron kinetic energy vs frequency, with point 'n0' at 542 nm wavelength.

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're told that the plot below shows the kinetic energy of ejected electrons as a function of the frequency of radiation. Done to study the photo electric effect, calculate the frequency at point a and second to the negative first. If it corresponds to light with a wavelength of 756 nanometers. Now, to answer this question, we'll have to use our formula speed of light equals our wavelength times or frequency. Now we can go ahead and rearrange this since we want to solve for our frequency in this case will be frequency equal speed of light over wavelength. Now let's go ahead and plug in our values. We know that the speed of light is 3.00 times 10 to the 8m/s. And we're going to divide this by our wavelength of nm. And we want to convert this into meters so we can use our dimensional analysis here and we know that per one nanometer, We have 10 to the negative nine m. So when we calculate this out and cancel out all of our units, we end up with a value of 3. times 10 To the 14 seconds to the negative first. And this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
