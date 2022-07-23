Chapter 6, Problem 5a
The familiar phenomenon of a rainbow results from the diffraction of sunlight through raindrops. (a) Does the wavelength of light increase or decrease as we proceed outward from the innermost band of the rainbow?
A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (c) If the radiation is not visible, do photons of this radiation have more or less energy than photons of visible light?
A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (d) Which of the following is the appliance likely to be? (i) A toaster oven, (ii) A microwave oven, or (iii) An electric hotplate.
Stars do not all have the same temperature. The color of light emitted by stars is characteristic of the light emitted by hot objects. Telescopic photos of three stars are shown below: (i) the Sun, which is classified as a yellow star, (ii) Rigel, in the constellation Orion, which is classified as a blue-white star, and (iii) Betelgeuse, also in Orion, which is classified as a red star. (a) Place these three stars in order of increasing temperature. (i) sun (ii) Rigel (iii) Betelguese
A certain quantum-mechanical system has the energy levels shown in the accompanying diagram. The energy levels are indexed by a single quantum number n that is an integer. (b) Which quantum numbers are involved in the transition that requires the least energy?
Consider the three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom shown here, labeled A, B, and C. (a) Three electromagnetic waves, all drawn on the same scale, are also shown. Each corresponds to one of the transitions. Which electromagnetic wave (i), (ii), or (iii), is associated with electronic transition C?
Consider a fictitious one-dimensional system with one electron. The wave function for the electron, drawn below, is c1x2 = sin x from x = 0 to x = 2p. (b) At what value or values of x will there be the greatest probability of finding the electron?