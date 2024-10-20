Problem 34
Arrange each of the following sets of atoms and ions in order of increasing size. Se2−,Te2−, Se
Problem 35c
True or false? c. S2− is larger than K+.
Problem 36b
In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 2.01 Å (Li–F), 2.82 Å (Na–Cl), 3.30 Å (K–Br), and 3.67 Å (Rb–I), respectively. b. Calculate the difference between the experimentally measured ion–ion distances and the ones predicted from Figure 7.8.
Problem 36c
In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 2.01 Å (Li–F), 2.82 Å (Na–Cl), 3.30 Å (K–Br), and 3.67 Å (Rb–I), respectively. c. What estimates of the cation–anion distance would you obtain for these four compounds using neutral atom bonding atomic radii? Are these estimates as accurate as the estimates using ionic radii?
Problem 38
Write the electron configurations for the following ions, and determine which have noble-gas configurations.
a. Ru3+
b. As3−
c. Y3+
d. Pd2+
e. Pb2+
f. Au3+
Problem 40
Which of the ions Ni2+, Fe2+, Co3+, and Pt2+ has an electron configuration of 𝑛𝑑6(𝑛=3,4,5,…)?
a. Ni2+
b. Fe2+
c. Co3+
d. Pt2+
e. More than one of these
Problem 41
a. Write an equation for the second electron affinity of chlorine.
b. Would you predict a positive or a negative quantity for this process?
Problem 42
rue or false: If the electron affinity for an element is a negative number, then the anion of the element is more stable than the neutral atom.
Problem 43
Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of an aluminum atom. Which process would require the least amount of energy?
Problem 43d
Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (d) S, Ge
Problem 44
Write equations that show the process for a. the first two ionization energies of lead and b. the fourth ionization energy of zirconium.
Problem 45
Which element has the highest second ionization energy: Li, K, or Be?
Problem 46
Identify each statement as true or false.
a. Ionization energies are always negative quantities.
b. Oxygen has a larger first ionization energy than fluorine.
c. The second ionization energy of an atom is always greater than its first ionization energy.
d. The third ionization energy is the energy needed to ionize three electrons from a neutral atom.
Problem 47a
Pick the correct word to complete the sentence: The larger the atom, the (smaller/larger) its first ionization energy.
Problem 47b
Which element in the periodic table has the largest first ionization energy?
Problem 51
Would a neutral K atom or a K+ ion have a more negative value of electron affinity?
Problem 54
Consider the following equation:
Ca+(𝑔)+e−⟶Ca(𝑔)
Which of the following statements are true?
i. The energy change for this process is the electron affinity of the Ca+ ion.
ii. The energy change for this process is the negative of the first ionization energy of the Ca atom.
iii. The energy change for this process is the negative of the electron affinity of the Ca atom.
a. Only statement i is true.
b. Only statement ii is true.
c. Only statement iii is true.
d. Only statements i and ii are true.
e. All three statements are true.
Problem 58
True or false: Because elements that form cations are metals, and elements that form anions are nonmetals, elements that do not form ions are metalloids.
Problem 59
Predict whether each of the following oxides is ionic or molecular: SnO2, Al2O3, CO2, Li2O, Fe2O3, H2O.
Problem 61
Would you expect manganese(II) oxide, MnO, to react more readily with HCl(aq) or NaOH(aq)?
Problem 62
Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing acidity: CO2,CaO,Al2O3,SO3,SiO2,P2O5.
Problem 63a
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (a) What is the name of this product (see Table 2.6)?
Problem 63b
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (b) Write a balanced equation for the formation of Cl2O71l2 from the elements.
Problem 63c
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (c) Would you expect Cl2O7 to be more reactive toward H+1aq2 or OH-1aq2?
Problem 64a
An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (a) XCl4 reacts with water to form XO2 and another product. What is the likely identity of the other product?
Problem 64b
An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (b) Do you think that element X is a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?
Problem 65a
Write balanced equations for the following reactions. a. barium oxide with water
Problem 65c
Write balanced equations for the following reactions. c. sulfur trioxide with water
Problem 66d
Write balanced equations for the following reactions. d. selenium dioxide with aqueous potassium hydroxide.
Problem 69a
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (a) Potassium metal is exposed to an atmosphere of chlorine gas.
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Back