The highest occupied molecular orbital of a molecule is abbreviated as the HOMO. The lowest unoccupied molecular orbital in a molecule is called the LUMO. Experimentally, one can measure the difference in energy between the HOMO and LUMO by taking the electronic absorption (UV-visible) spectrum of the molecule. Peaks in the electronic absorption spectrum can be labeled as π 2p -π 2p *, σ s -σ 2s *, and so on, corresponding to electrons being promoted from one orbital to another. The HOMO-LUMO transition corresponds to molecules going from their ground state to their first excited state. (c) The electronic absorption spectrum of the N 2 molecule has the lowest energy peak at 170 nm. To what orbital transition does this correspond?