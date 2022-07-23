Butadiene, C4H6, is a planar molecule that has the following carbon–carbon bond lengths:
(b) From left to right, what is the hybridization of each carbon atom in butadiene?
Butadiene, C4H6, is a planar molecule that has the following carbon–carbon bond lengths:
(b) From left to right, what is the hybridization of each carbon atom in butadiene?
The structure of borazine, B3N3H6, is a six-membered ring of alternating B and N atoms. There is one H atom bonded to each B and to each N atom. The molecule is planar. (e) What are the hybridizations at the B and N atoms in the Lewis structures from parts (a) and (b)? Would you expect the molecule to be planar for both Lewis structures? Would you expect the molecule to be planar for both Lewis structures?
The highest occupied molecular orbital of a molecule is abbreviated as the HOMO. The lowest unoccupied molecular orbital in a molecule is called the LUMO. Experimentally, one can measure the difference in energy between the HOMO and LUMO by taking the electronic absorption (UV-visible) spectrum of the molecule. Peaks in the electronic absorption spectrum can be labeled as π2p-π2p*, σs-σ2s*, and so on, corresponding to electrons being promoted from one orbital to another. The HOMO-LUMO transition corresponds to molecules going from their ground state to their first excited state. (c) The electronic absorption spectrum of the N2 molecule has the lowest energy peak at 170 nm. To what orbital transition does this correspond?
The structure of borazine, B3N3H6, is a six-membered ring of alternating B and N atoms. There is one H atom bonded to each B and to each N atom. The molecule is planar. (a) Write a Lewis structure for borazine in which the formal charge on every atom is zero.
Butadiene, C4H6, is a planar molecule that has the following carbon–carbon bond lengths:
(a) Predict the bond angles around each of the carbon atoms and sketch the molecule.
In ozone, O3, the two oxygen atoms on the ends of the molecule are equivalent to one another. (d) How many electrons are delocalized in the p system of ozone?