VSEPR Theory

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific bond angles. In hydrocarbons with trigonal planar geometry, the bond angles are approximately 120° due to the arrangement of three bonding pairs around a central atom.