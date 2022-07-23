Textbook Question
(a) When chlorine atoms react with atmospheric ozone, what are the products of the reaction?
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(a) When chlorine atoms react with atmospheric ozone, what are the products of the reaction?
The ultraviolet spectrum can be divided into three regions based on wavelength: UV-A (315–400 nm), UV-B (280–315 nm), and UV-C (100–280 nm). (b) In the absence of ozone, which of these three regions, if any, are absorbed by the atmo- sphere?
The wavelength at which the O2 molecule most strongly absorbs light is approximately 145 nm. (a) In which region of the electromagnetic spectrum does this light fall?
Which of the following reactions in the stratosphere cause an increase in temperature there? (a) O(g) + O2(g) → O3+(g) (b) O3*(g) + M(g) → O3(g) + M*(g) (c) O2(g) + hv → 2 O(g) (d) O(g) + N2(g) → NO(g) + N(g) (e) All of the above