Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)

Hydrofluorocarbons are a class of compounds that contain hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon. Unlike CFCs, HFCs do not contain chlorine and therefore do not deplete the ozone layer. They are often used as substitutes for CFCs in refrigeration and air conditioning. However, HFCs are potent greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming, which has led to calls for their regulation and reduction.