(a) What is the difference between chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons?
(a) When chlorine atoms react with atmospheric ozone, what are the products of the reaction?
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Key Concepts
Chlorine and Ozone Chemistry
Ozone Depletion
Chemical Reaction Products
(b) If a limestone sculpture were treated to form a surface layer of calcium sulfate, would this help to slow down the effects of acid rain? Explain.
Alcohol-based fuels for automobiles lead to the production of formaldehyde (CH2O) in exhaust gases. Formaldehyde undergoes photodissociation, which contributes to photo- chemical smog: CH2O + hn ¡ CHO + H The maximum wavelength of light that can cause this reaction is 335 nm. (b) What is the maximum strength of a bond, in kJ/mol, that can be broken by absorption of a photon of 335-nm light?
Which of the following reactions in the stratosphere cause an increase in temperature there? (a) O(g) + O2(g) → O3+(g) (b) O3*(g) + M(g) → O3(g) + M*(g) (c) O2(g) + hv → 2 O(g) (d) O(g) + N2(g) → NO(g) + N(g) (e) All of the above