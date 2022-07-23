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Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.18 - Chemistry of the EnvironmentProblem 26a
Chapter 18, Problem 26a

(a) When chlorine atoms react with atmospheric ozone, what are the products of the reaction?

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Identify the reactants: chlorine atoms (Cl) and ozone (O_3).
Understand the reaction: Chlorine atoms react with ozone to form chlorine monoxide (ClO) and oxygen (O_2).
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: Cl + O_3 \(\rightarrow\) ClO + O_2.
Recognize that this reaction is part of a catalytic cycle where ClO can further react with atomic oxygen to regenerate Cl, continuing the depletion of ozone.
Note the environmental impact: This reaction is significant in the context of ozone layer depletion, where chlorine atoms from CFCs catalyze the breakdown of ozone.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chlorine and Ozone Chemistry

Chlorine (Cl) is a highly reactive element that can participate in various chemical reactions, including those with ozone (O3). When chlorine atoms react with ozone, they can break down the ozone molecules, leading to the formation of oxygen (O2) and chlorine monoxide (ClO). This reaction is significant in atmospheric chemistry, particularly in the context of ozone depletion.

Ozone Depletion

Ozone depletion refers to the reduction of the ozone layer in the Earth's stratosphere, primarily caused by human-made chemicals like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). The reaction between chlorine and ozone is a key mechanism in this process, as chlorine can catalyze the breakdown of ozone, resulting in increased ultraviolet radiation reaching the Earth's surface, which can have harmful effects on living organisms.
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Chemical Reaction Products

In a chemical reaction, the substances that undergo change are called reactants, while the substances formed as a result of the reaction are known as products. Understanding the products of a reaction is crucial for predicting the outcomes of chemical processes. In the case of chlorine reacting with ozone, the primary products are chlorine monoxide and oxygen, illustrating how reactants transform into new substances.
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(a) What is the difference between chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons?

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(b) If a limestone sculpture were treated to form a surface layer of calcium sulfate, would this help to slow down the effects of acid rain? Explain.

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Alcohol-based fuels for automobiles lead to the production of formaldehyde (CH2O) in exhaust gases. Formaldehyde undergoes photodissociation, which contributes to photo- chemical smog: CH2O + hn ¡ CHO + H The maximum wavelength of light that can cause this reaction is 335 nm. (b) What is the maximum strength of a bond, in kJ/mol, that can be broken by absorption of a photon of 335-nm light?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions in the stratosphere cause an increase in temperature there? (a) O(g) + O2(g) → O3+(g) (b) O3*(g) + M(g) → O3(g) + M*(g) (c) O2(g) + hv → 2 O(g) (d) O(g) + N2(g) → NO(g) + N(g) (e) All of the above

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