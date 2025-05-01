(b) If a limestone sculpture were treated to form a surface layer of calcium sulfate, would this help to slow down the effects of acid rain? Explain.
Alcohol-based fuels for automobiles lead to the production of formaldehyde (CH2O) in exhaust gases. Formaldehyde undergoes photodissociation, which contributes to photo- chemical smog: CH2O + hn ¡ CHO + H The maximum wavelength of light that can cause this reac- tion is 335 nm. (d) Write out the formaldehyde photodis- sociation reaction, showing Lewis-dot structures.
Key Concepts
Photodissociation
Lewis Dot Structures
Wavelength and Energy of Light
Alcohol-based fuels for automobiles lead to the production of formaldehyde (CH2O) in exhaust gases. Formaldehyde undergoes photodissociation, which contributes to photo- chemical smog: CH2O + hn ¡ CHO + H The maximum wavelength of light that can cause this reaction is 335 nm. (b) What is the maximum strength of a bond, in kJ/mol, that can be broken by absorption of a photon of 335-nm light?
What is the molarity of Na+ in a solution of NaCl whose salinity is 5.6 if the solution has a density of 1.03 g>mL?
An important reaction in the formation of photochemical smog is the photodissociation of NO : NO2 + hv → NO(g) + O(g) The maximum wavelength of light that can cause this reac- tion is 420 nm. (a) In what part of the electromagnetic spec- trum is light with this wavelength found?