From the data in Table 18.1, calculate the partial pressures of carbon dioxide and argon when the total atmospheric pressure is 1.05 bar.
(b) Use the energy requirements of these two pro- cesses to explain why photodissociation of oxygen is more important than photoionization of oxygen at altitudes below about 90 km.
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Key Concepts
Photodissociation
Photoionization
Altitude and Atmospheric Chemistry
The ultraviolet spectrum can be divided into three regions based on wavelength: UV-A (315–400 nm), UV-B (280–315 nm), and UV-C (100–280 nm). (b) In the absence of ozone, which of these three regions, if any, are absorbed by the atmo- sphere?
The dissociation energy of a carbon-bromine bond is typically about 276 kJ/mol. (a) What is the maximum wavelength of photons that can cause C-Br bond dissociation?
The wavelength at which the O2 molecule most strongly absorbs light is approximately 145 nm. (a) In which region of the electromagnetic spectrum does this light fall?
Which of the following reactions in the stratosphere cause an increase in temperature there? (a) O(g) + O2(g) → O3+(g) (b) O3*(g) + M(g) → O3(g) + M*(g) (c) O2(g) + hv → 2 O(g) (d) O(g) + N2(g) → NO(g) + N(g) (e) All of the above