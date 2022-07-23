A calibrated flask was filled to the 25.00 mL mark with ethyl alcohol. By weighing the flask before and after add-ing the alcohol, it was determined that the flask contained 19.7325 g of alcohol. In a second experiment, 25.0920 g of metal beads were added to the flask, and the flask was again filled to the 25.00 mL mark with ethyl alcohol. The total mass of the metal plus alcohol in the flask was determined to be 38.4704 g. What is the density of the metal in g/mL?