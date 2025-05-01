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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 86e
Chapter 1, Problem 86e

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (e) 67,000 m2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given measurement: 67,000 m^2.
Determine if there is a decimal point present in the number. In this case, there is no decimal point.
Recognize that without a decimal point, trailing zeros are not considered significant.
Count the non-zero digits, which are significant. Here, '67' are the non-zero digits.
Conclude that the number of significant figures in 67,000 m^2 is 2.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros only when there is a decimal point. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements in scientific contexts.
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01:09
Significant Figures Example

Rules for Counting Significant Figures

There are specific rules for determining the number of significant figures in a measurement. For example, leading zeros are not counted, while captive zeros (zeros between non-zero digits) are significant. Trailing zeros are significant only if the number contains a decimal point, which is essential for interpreting the precision of the measurement.
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Significant Figures Rules

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a more manageable form, typically in the format of 'a × 10^n', where 'a' is a number between 1 and 10, and 'n' is an integer. This notation helps clarify the number of significant figures, especially in cases where trailing zeros may be ambiguous in standard decimal notation.
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Standard Notation to Scientific Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (a) 35.0445 g

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (f) 3.8200⨉103 L

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (b) 2000.003 g

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (c) 0.030 03 kg

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (c) 5 ft 3 in.

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (d) 0.004 50 m

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