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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 86f
Chapter 1, Problem 86f

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (f) 3.8200⨉103 L

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the significant figures in the number 3.8200.
Recognize that all non-zero digits are significant.
Note that zeros between non-zero digits are also significant.
Understand that trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant.
Count all the significant figures in 3.8200, which are 3, 8, 2, 0, and 0.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that calculations reflect the precision of the data.
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Significant Figures Example

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It is represented as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. In the context of significant figures, the digits in the coefficient of the scientific notation determine the number of significant figures in the measurement.
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Standard Notation to Scientific Notation

Rules for Counting Significant Figures

There are specific rules for counting significant figures in measurements. For example, all non-zero digits are significant, any zeros between significant digits are significant, and trailing zeros in a decimal number are also significant. Applying these rules helps in determining the correct number of significant figures in a given measurement, which is essential for scientific accuracy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (e) 67,000 m2

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (d) 510 J

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (b) 2000.003 g

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (c) 0.030 03 kg

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How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (c) 5 ft 3 in.

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each of the following measurements? (d) 0.004 50 m

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