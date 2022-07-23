Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 13
Chapter 1, Problem 13

Perform the calculation, and report the answer to the correct number of significant figures. (LO 1.16)(a) 1.5 * 10^-4(b) 1.55 * 10^-4 (c) 1.547 * 10^-4(d) 1.5473 * 10^-4

Verified step by step guidance
1
1. The problem is asking you to perform calculations and report the answer to the correct number of significant figures. Significant figures are the digits in a number that carry meaningful information about its precision. In this case, you are simply multiplying a number by a power of 10, which does not change the number of significant figures.
2. For (a) 1.5 * 10^-4, the number 1.5 has two significant figures. Therefore, your answer should also have two significant figures.
3. For (b) 1.55 * 10^-4, the number 1.55 has three significant figures. Therefore, your answer should also have three significant figures.
4. For (c) 1.547 * 10^-4, the number 1.547 has four significant figures. Therefore, your answer should also have four significant figures.
5. For (d) 1.5473 * 10^-4, the number 1.5473 has five significant figures. Therefore, your answer should also have five significant figures.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in chemistry, as it reflects the precision of the data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures Example

Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It is represented as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. This notation simplifies calculations and helps maintain significant figures, especially when dealing with very small or very large quantities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Standard Notation to Scientific Notation

Multiplication of Numbers in Scientific Notation

When multiplying numbers in scientific notation, you multiply the coefficients and add the exponents of the powers of ten. The result must then be expressed in proper scientific notation, ensuring that the coefficient remains between 1 and 10. This process is essential for maintaining accuracy and clarity in calculations involving very small or large values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Standard Notation to Scientific Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question
A person runs at a pace of 6.52 mi/hr. How long does it take the person to run a 15.0 km race? (1 mi = 1.61 km) (LO 1.17) (a) 85.7 min (b) 222 min(c) 50.0 min (d) 93.4 min
535
views
Textbook Question
Report the reading on the buret to the correct number of significant figures. (LO 1.15) (a) 1 mL (b) 1.4 mL (c) 1.40 mL (d) 1.400 mL
742
views
Textbook Question
Which block in each of the following drawings of a balance is more dense, red or green? Explain.
286
views
Textbook Question
What is the temperature reading on the fol-lowing Celsius thermometer? How many sig-nificant figures do you have in your answer?

1080
views
Textbook Question
A scientist uses an uncalibrated pH meter and measures the pH of a rainwater sample four times. A different pH meter was calibrated using several solutions with known pH. The true pH of the rain was found by the calibrated pH meter to be 5.12. What can be said about the level of accuracy and precision of the uncalibrated pH meter? (LO 1.14)(a) The uncalibrated pH meter is accurate and precise. (b) The uncalibrated pH meter is neither accurate nor precise. (c) The uncalibrated pH meter is accurate but not precise. (d) The uncalibrated pH meter is precise but not accurate.
375
views
Textbook Question
The cylinder contains two liquids that do not mix with one another: water (density = 1.0 g/mL) and vegetable oil (density = 0.93 g/mL). Four different pieces of plastic are added to the cylinder. Which type of plastic is at the position indicated by the square object in the figure? (LO 1.10) (a) Polyvinyl chloride (density = 1.26 g/mL) (b) Polypropylene (density = 0.90 g/mL) (c) High-density polyethylene (density = 0.96 g/mL) (d) Polyethylene terephthalate (density = 1.38 g/mL)

517
views