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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 14
Chapter 1, Problem 14

A person runs at a pace of 6.52 mi/hr. How long does it take the person to run a 15.0 km race? (1 mi = 1.61 km) (LO 1.17) (a) 85.7 min (b) 222 min(c) 50.0 min (d) 93.4 min

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Step 1: Convert the pace from miles per hour to kilometers per hour using the conversion factor 1 mi = 1.61 km. This will allow us to compare the pace to the race distance, which is given in kilometers.
Step 2: Calculate the time it takes to run the race by dividing the total distance of the race by the pace in kilometers per hour. This will give the time in hours.
Step 3: Convert the time from hours to minutes by multiplying by 60, since there are 60 minutes in an hour. This will give the time in minutes, which is the desired unit for the answer.
Step 4: Compare your answer to the options given in the problem to find the correct answer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this question, it is essential to convert the running speed from miles per hour to kilometers per hour, as the race distance is given in kilometers. Understanding how to apply conversion factors, such as 1 mile = 1.61 kilometers, is crucial for accurate calculations.
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Speed, Distance, and Time Relationship

The relationship between speed, distance, and time is defined by the formula: speed = distance/time. This means that to find the time taken to cover a certain distance at a given speed, one can rearrange the formula to time = distance/speed. This concept is fundamental in solving the problem, as it allows us to determine how long it takes to run the specified distance.
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Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert units and ensure that equations are dimensionally consistent. In this problem, it helps verify that the units of speed and distance are compatible when calculating time. By carefully tracking units throughout the calculations, one can avoid errors and confirm that the final answer is expressed in the correct unit of time.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
Perform the calculation, and report the answer to the correct number of significant figures. (LO 1.16)(a) 1.5 * 10^-4(b) 1.55 * 10^-4 (c) 1.547 * 10^-4(d) 1.5473 * 10^-4
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Textbook Question
How many milliliters of water does the graduated cylinder in (a) contain, and how tall in centimeters is the paper clip in (b)? How many significant figures do you have in each answer?

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Report the reading on the buret to the correct number of significant figures. (LO 1.15) (a) 1 mL (b) 1.4 mL (c) 1.40 mL (d) 1.400 mL
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Which block in each of the following drawings of a balance is more dense, red or green? Explain.
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Textbook Question
What is the temperature reading on the fol-lowing Celsius thermometer? How many sig-nificant figures do you have in your answer?

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Textbook Question
A scientist uses an uncalibrated pH meter and measures the pH of a rainwater sample four times. A different pH meter was calibrated using several solutions with known pH. The true pH of the rain was found by the calibrated pH meter to be 5.12. What can be said about the level of accuracy and precision of the uncalibrated pH meter? (LO 1.14)(a) The uncalibrated pH meter is accurate and precise. (b) The uncalibrated pH meter is neither accurate nor precise. (c) The uncalibrated pH meter is accurate but not precise. (d) The uncalibrated pH meter is precise but not accurate.
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