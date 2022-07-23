Textbook Question
Round off the following quantities to the number of significant figures indicated in parentheses. (a) 35,670.06 m (4, 6)
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Round off the following quantities to the number of significant figures indicated in parentheses. (a) 35,670.06 m (4, 6)
Round off the following quantities to the number of significant figures indicated in parentheses. (c) 4.995⨉103 cm (3)
Express the results of the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures. (b) 94.61 / 3.7
Round off the following quantities to the number of signifi-cant figures indicated in parentheses. (b) 68.507 g (2, 3)
Express the results of the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures. (c) 3.7 / 94.61
Express the results of the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures. (d) 5502.3 + 24 + 0.01