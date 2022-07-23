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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 91a
Chapter 1, Problem 91a

Round off the following quantities to the number of signifi-cant figures indicated in parentheses. (a) 7.0001 kg (4)

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1
Identify the number of significant figures required: 4.
Look at the given number: 7.0001 kg.
Determine the current number of significant figures in 7.0001 kg, which is 5.
Round the number to 4 significant figures by removing the least significant digit.
The rounded number should maintain the same value up to the fourth significant figure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that calculations reflect the precision of the data.
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Rounding Rules

Rounding rules dictate how to adjust numbers to the desired level of precision. When rounding, if the digit to the right of the last significant figure is less than 5, the last significant figure remains unchanged. If it is 5 or greater, the last significant figure is increased by one. These rules help maintain the integrity of the data while conforming to the specified number of significant figures.
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Measurement Precision

Measurement precision refers to the degree of reproducibility or consistency of a measurement. It is influenced by the measuring instrument and the method used. In chemistry, reporting measurements with the correct number of significant figures reflects the precision of the measurement and is essential for effective communication of scientific data.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Round off the following quantities to the number of significant figures indicated in parentheses. (a) 35,670.06 m (4, 6)

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Textbook Question

Round off the following quantities to the number of significant figures indicated in parentheses. (c) 4.995⨉103 cm (3)

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Textbook Question

Express the results of the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures. (b) 94.61 / 3.7

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Textbook Question

Round off the following quantities to the number of signifi-cant figures indicated in parentheses. (b) 68.507 g (2, 3)

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Textbook Question

Express the results of the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures. (c) 3.7 / 94.61

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Textbook Question

Express the results of the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures. (d) 5502.3 + 24 + 0.01

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