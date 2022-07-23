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Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.10 - Gases: Their Properties & BehaviorProblem 90a
Chapter 10, Problem 90a

Natural gas is a mixture of hydrocarbons, primarily methane 1CH42 and ethane 1C2H62. A typical mixture might have Xmethane = 0.915 and Xethane = 0.085. Let's assume that we have a 15.50 g sample of natural gas in a volume of 15.00 L at a temperature of 20.00 °C. (a) How many total moles of gas are in the sample?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to the Celsius temperature. This is necessary for calculations involving gases, which typically use the Kelvin scale.
Use the ideal gas law equation, PV = nRT, where P is the pressure, V is the volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L atm K^{-1} mol^{-1}), and T is the temperature in Kelvin. Rearrange the equation to solve for n (the number of moles): n = \(\frac{PV}{RT}\).
Assume standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm) for the pressure P, since it is not specified in the problem.
Substitute the values for P, V, R, and T into the rearranged ideal gas law equation to calculate the number of moles of gas in the sample.
This calculation will give you the total moles of gas in the sample, which includes both methane and ethane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For hydrocarbons like methane (CH4) and ethane (C2H6), the molar masses are approximately 16.04 g/mol and 30.07 g/mol, respectively. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles, which is necessary for calculating the total moles of gas in a sample.
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Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law allows us to calculate the number of moles of gas present in a given volume and conditions, which is crucial for solving the problem.
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Mole Fraction

Mole fraction is a way of expressing the concentration of a component in a mixture, defined as the ratio of the number of moles of that component to the total number of moles in the mixture. In the context of natural gas, knowing the mole fractions of methane and ethane helps in determining their contributions to the total moles of gas. This concept is important for understanding the composition of the gas sample and performing calculations related to it.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Gaseous compound Q contains only xenon and oxygen. When 0.100 g of Q is placed in a 50.0-mL steel vessel at 0 °C the pressure is 0.229 atm. (a) What is the molar mass of Q, and what is a likely formula?

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Textbook Question

Chlorine gas was first prepared in 1774 by the oxidation of NaCl with MnO2: 2 NaCl(s) + 2 H2SO4(l) + MnO2(s) → Na2SO4(s) + MnSO4(s) + 2 H2O(g) + Cl2(g) Assume that the gas produced is saturated with water vapor at a partial pressure of 28.7 mm Hg and that it has a volume of 0.597 L at 27 °C and 755 mm Hg pressure. (b) How many grams of NaCl were used in the experiment, assuming complete reaction?

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Textbook Question
A 20.0-L flask contains 0.776 g of He and 3.61 g of CO2 at300 K.(a) What is the partial pressure of He in mm Hg?
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Textbook Question

Natural gas is a mixture of hydrocarbons, primarily methane (CH4) and ethane (C2H6). A typical mixture might have Xmethane = 0.915 and Xethane = 0.085. Let's assume that we have a 15.50 g sample of natural gas in a volume of 15.00 L at a temperature of 20.00 °C. (c) What is the partial pressure of each component in the sample in atmospheres?

541
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Textbook Question

Natural gas is a mixture of hydrocarbons, primarily methane (CH4) and ethane (C2H6). A typical mixture might have Xmethane = 0.915 and Xethane = 0.085. Let's assume that we have a 15.50 g sample of natural gas in a volume of 15.00 L at a temperature of 20.00 °C. (b) What is the pressure of the sample in atmospheres?

1359
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Textbook Question

Chlorine gas was first prepared in 1774 by the oxidation of NaCl with MnO2: 2 NaCl(s) + 2 H2SO4(l) + MnO2(s) → Na2SO4(s) + MnSO4(s) + 2 H2O(g) + Cl2(g) Assume that the gas produced is saturated with water vapor at a partial pressure of 28.7 mm Hg and that it has a volume of 0.597 L at 27 °C and 755 mm Hg pressure. (a) What is the mole fraction of Cl2 in the gas?

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