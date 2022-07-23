Gaseous compound Q contains only xenon and oxygen. When 0.100 g of Q is placed in a 50.0-mL steel vessel at 0 °C the pressure is 0.229 atm. (a) What is the molar mass of Q, and what is a likely formula?
Ch.10 - Gases: Their Properties & Behavior
Chapter 10, Problem 92
What are the basic assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory?
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The kinetic-molecular theory is a model that helps explain the behavior of gases. It is based on several key assumptions about the nature of gas particles.
Assumption 1: Gas particles are in constant, random motion. They move in straight lines until they collide with either the container walls or other particles.
Assumption 2: The volume of the individual gas particles is negligible compared to the volume of the container. This means that the particles themselves take up very little space.
Assumption 3: There are no attractive or repulsive forces between the gas particles. They do not interact with each other except during collisions.
Assumption 4: Collisions between gas particles and with the walls of the container are perfectly elastic. This means that there is no net loss of kinetic energy during these collisions.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Kinetic-Molecular Theory
The kinetic-molecular theory explains the behavior of gases based on the idea that gas particles are in constant, random motion. It posits that the temperature of a gas is directly related to the average kinetic energy of its particles, which helps to describe how gases expand, compress, and exert pressure.
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Assumptions of Ideal Gases
The kinetic-molecular theory is built on several key assumptions about ideal gases: gas particles are considered to have negligible volume, they do not attract or repel each other, and they collide elastically, meaning that energy is conserved in collisions. These assumptions simplify the complex interactions in real gases, allowing for easier calculations and predictions.
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Ideal Gas Law Formula
Pressure and Temperature Relationship
According to the kinetic-molecular theory, pressure is a result of collisions between gas particles and the walls of their container. As temperature increases, the kinetic energy of the particles increases, leading to more frequent and forceful collisions, which in turn raises the pressure. This relationship is fundamental in understanding gas behavior under varying conditions.
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Gaseous compound Q contains only xenon and oxygen. When 0.100 g of Q is placed in a 50.0-mL steel vessel at 0 °C the pressure is 0.229 atm. (b) When the vessel and its contents are warmed to 100 °C, Q decomposes into its constituent elements. What is the total pressure, and what are the partial pressures of xenon and oxygen in the container?
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