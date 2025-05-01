Selective Precipitation
Selective precipitation is a technique used to separate ions in a solution based on their differing solubility products. By controlling the concentration of a precipitating agent, such as H2S, one can selectively precipitate one ion while leaving others in solution. In this case, the Ksp values for FeS and SnS indicate that FeS is more soluble than SnS, suggesting that under certain conditions, Fe2+ can remain in solution while Sn2+ precipitates, allowing for their separation.