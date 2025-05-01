Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. It represents the product of the molar concentrations of the ions, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. For example, for the dissolution of FeS, Ksp = [Fe2+][S2-]. A higher Ksp indicates greater solubility, which is crucial for determining whether a precipitate will form when H2S is bubbled through the solution.