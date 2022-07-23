Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entropy (∆S) Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In thermodynamics, the change in entropy (∆S) can indicate the spontaneity of a reaction; a positive ∆S suggests an increase in disorder, which often favors spontaneity. Calculating ∆S for a reaction involves considering the entropy of the products and reactants, and it is crucial for determining the overall behavior of the system. Recommended video: Guided course 02:46 02:46 Entropy in Thermodynamics

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G) Gibbs Free Energy (∆G) is a thermodynamic potential that helps predict whether a reaction will occur spontaneously at constant temperature and pressure. The relationship between Gibbs Free Energy and entropy is given by the equation ∆G = ∆H - T∆S, where ∆H is the change in enthalpy and T is the temperature in Kelvin. A negative ∆G indicates that a reaction is spontaneous, making it essential for evaluating the spontaneity of the given reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 01:51 01:51 Gibbs Free Energy of Reactions