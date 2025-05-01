Nernst Equation

The Nernst equation relates the cell potential to the concentrations of the reactants and products at non-standard conditions. It accounts for temperature and concentration changes, allowing for the calculation of the cell potential under specific conditions. The equation is given by E = E° - (RT/nF) ln(Q), where E° is the standard cell potential, R is the gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, n is the number of moles of electrons transferred, F is Faraday's constant, and Q is the reaction quotient.