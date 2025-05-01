The reaction of MnO4– with oxalic acid (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions. (b) Use the data in Appendix D to calculate E° for the reaction. (c) Show that the reaction goes to completion by calculating the values of ∆G° and K at 25 °C. (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions.
Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
Chapter 19, Problem 153
A galvanic cell has a silver electrode in contact with 0.050 M AgNO3 and a copper electrode in contact with 1.0 M Cu(NO3)2. (a) Write a balanced equation for the cell reaction, and calculate the cell potential at 25 °C.
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Identify the half-reactions for the silver and copper electrodes. Silver undergoes reduction: \( \text{Ag}^+ + e^- \rightarrow \text{Ag} \). Copper undergoes oxidation: \( \text{Cu} \rightarrow \text{Cu}^{2+} + 2e^- \).
Balance the electrons in the half-reactions. Multiply the silver half-reaction by 2 to balance the electrons: \( 2\text{Ag}^+ + 2e^- \rightarrow 2\text{Ag} \).
Combine the balanced half-reactions to write the overall balanced cell reaction: \( 2\text{Ag}^+ + \text{Cu} \rightarrow 2\text{Ag} + \text{Cu}^{2+} \).
Use the Nernst equation to calculate the cell potential: \( E_{cell} = E^\circ_{cell} - \frac{RT}{nF} \ln Q \), where \( E^\circ_{cell} \) is the standard cell potential, \( R \) is the gas constant, \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin, \( n \) is the number of moles of electrons transferred, \( F \) is Faraday's constant, and \( Q \) is the reaction quotient.
Calculate the standard cell potential \( E^\circ_{cell} \) using standard reduction potentials: \( E^\circ_{cell} = E^\circ_{cathode} - E^\circ_{anode} \). Look up the standard reduction potentials for silver and copper and substitute them into the equation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Galvanic Cell
A galvanic cell is an electrochemical cell that converts chemical energy into electrical energy through spontaneous redox reactions. It consists of two electrodes, an anode and a cathode, immersed in electrolyte solutions. The flow of electrons from the anode to the cathode generates an electric current, and the cell potential can be calculated using standard reduction potentials.
Standard Reduction Potentials
Standard reduction potentials are measured voltages that indicate the tendency of a chemical species to gain electrons and be reduced. Each half-reaction has a specific potential, and these values can be found in standard tables. The overall cell potential is determined by subtracting the anode potential from the cathode potential, allowing for the prediction of the direction of electron flow and the feasibility of the reaction.
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Nernst Equation
The Nernst equation relates the cell potential to the concentrations of the reactants and products at non-standard conditions. It accounts for temperature and concentration changes, allowing for the calculation of the cell potential under specific conditions. The equation is given by E = E° - (RT/nF) ln(Q), where E° is the standard cell potential, R is the gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, n is the number of moles of electrons transferred, F is Faraday's constant, and Q is the reaction quotient.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Chlorine can be prepared in the laboratory by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and potassium permanganate. (a) Use data in Appendix D to write a balanced equation for the reaction. The reduction product is Mn2+.
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Textbook Question
The reaction of MnO4– with oxalic acid (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions. (a) Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction.
853
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Textbook Question
Chlorine can be prepared in the laboratory by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and potassium permanganate.(b) Calculate E° and ∆G° for the reaction
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Textbook Question
The sodium–sulfur battery has molybdenum electrodes with anode and cathode compartments separated by b-alumina, a ceramic through which sodium ions can pass. Because the battery operates at temperatures above 300 °C, all the reactants and products are present in a molten solution. The cell voltage is about 2.0 V. (b) How many kilograms of sodium are consumed when a 25 kW sodium–sulfur battery produces current for 32 min?
216
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Textbook Question
Given the following standard reduction potentials at 25 °C, (a) balance the equation for the reaction of H2MoO4 with elemental arsenic in acidic solution to give Mo3+ and H3AsO4 and (b) calculate E° for this reaction.
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