The reaction of MnO4– with oxalic acid (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions. (b) Use the data in Appendix D to calculate E° for the reaction. (c) Show that the reaction goes to completion by calculating the values of ∆G° and K at 25 °C. (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions.
Consider the redox titration (Section 4.13) of 120.0 mL of 0.100 M FeSO4 with 0.120 M K2Cr2O7 at 25 °C, assuming that the pH of the solution is maintained at 2.00 with a suitable buffer. The solution is in contact with a platinum electrode and constitutes one half-cell of an electrochemical cell. The other half-cell is a standard hydrogen electrode. The two half-cells are connected with a wire and a salt bridge, and the progress of the titration is monitored by measuring the cell potential with a voltmeter. (a) Write a balanced net ionic equation for the titration reaction, assuming that the products are Fe3+ and Cr3+.
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Key Concepts
Redox Reactions
Ionic Equations
Electrochemical Cells
Experimental solid-oxide fuel cells that use butane (C4H10) as the fuel have been reported recently. These cells contain composite metal/metal oxide electrodes and a solid metal oxide electrolyte. The cell half-reactions are (b) Use the thermodynamic data in Appendix B to calculate the values of E° and the equilibrium constant K for the cell reaction at 25 °C. Will E° and K increase, decrease, or remain the same on raising the temperature?
The reaction of MnO4– with oxalic acid (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions. (a) Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction.
The reaction of MnO4– with oxalic acid (H2C2O4) in acidic solution, yielding Mn2+ and CO2 gas, is widely used to determine the concentration of permanganate solutions. (d) A 1.200 g sample of sodium oxalate (Na2C2O4) is dissolved in dilute H2SO4 and then titrated with a KMnO4 solution. If 32.50 mL of the KMnO4 solution is required to reach the equivalence point, what is the molarity of the KMnO4 solution?