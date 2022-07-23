We've said that the +1 oxidation state is uncommon for indium but is the most stable state for thallium. Verify this statement by calculating E ° and ΔG ° (in kilojoules) for the disproportionation reaction

3 M+1aq2S M3+1aq2 + 2 M1s2 M = In or Tl

Is disproportionation a spontaneous reaction for In+ and/orTl+? Standard reduction potentials for the relevant halfreactions are

In3+1aq2 + 2 e- S In+1aq2 E° = -0.44 V

In+1aq2 + e- S In1s2 E° = -0.14 V

Tl3+1aq2 + 2 e- S Tl+1aq2 E° = +1.25 V

Tl+1aq2 + e- S Tl1s2 E° = -0.34 V