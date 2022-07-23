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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
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All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 82b
Chapter 19, Problem 82b

What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state conditions? (b) A strip of lead is dipped into an aqueous solution of AgNO3.

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Identify the metals involved in the reaction: lead (Pb) and silver (Ag).
Write the half-reactions for each metal. For lead, the half-reaction is: \( \text{Pb}^{2+} + 2e^- \rightarrow \text{Pb} \). For silver, the half-reaction is: \( \text{Ag}^+ + e^- \rightarrow \text{Ag} \).
Determine the standard reduction potentials for each half-reaction. The standard reduction potential for \( \text{Pb}^{2+} + 2e^- \rightarrow \text{Pb} \) is \( -0.13 \text{ V} \), and for \( \text{Ag}^+ + e^- \rightarrow \text{Ag} \) is \( +0.80 \text{ V} \).
Compare the standard reduction potentials to determine which metal is more likely to be reduced. Since silver has a higher reduction potential, it is more likely to be reduced than lead.
Predict the reaction: Lead will oxidize to \( \text{Pb}^{2+} \) and silver ions will reduce to silver metal. The overall reaction is: \( \text{Pb} + 2\text{Ag}^+ \rightarrow \text{Pb}^{2+} + 2\text{Ag} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard-State Conditions

Standard-state conditions refer to a set of specific conditions used to measure the properties of substances. These typically include a temperature of 25°C (298 K), a pressure of 1 atm, and concentrations of 1 M for solutions. Understanding these conditions is crucial for predicting the behavior of chemical reactions and comparing thermodynamic data.
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Standard Reduction Potentials

Redox Reactions

Redox reactions, or oxidation-reduction reactions, involve the transfer of electrons between species. In these reactions, one substance is oxidized (loses electrons) while another is reduced (gains electrons). Identifying the oxidation states of the reactants helps determine which species undergoes oxidation and which undergoes reduction, which is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction.

Electrochemical Series

The electrochemical series is a list of standard electrode potentials for various half-reactions, arranged from the most positive to the most negative. This series helps predict the feasibility of redox reactions by indicating which species can oxidize or reduce others. In the context of the given question, comparing the electrode potentials of lead and silver ions will determine if a reaction occurs when lead is dipped into an AgNO3 solution.
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