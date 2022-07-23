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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 82d
Chapter 19, Problem 82d

What reaction can occur, if any, when the following experiments are carried out under standard-state conditions? (d) A nickel wire is dipped into an aqueous solution of HClO.

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Identify the components involved in the experiment: nickel (Ni) and hypochlorous acid (HClO).
Determine the standard reduction potentials for the possible half-reactions involving Ni and HClO.
Consider the reduction of HClO to Cl⁻ and the oxidation of Ni to Ni²⁺.
Calculate the cell potential (E°cell) by subtracting the standard reduction potential of the oxidation half-reaction from that of the reduction half-reaction.
If the calculated E°cell is positive, the reaction is spontaneous under standard conditions; if negative, no reaction occurs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard-State Conditions

Standard-state conditions refer to a set of specific conditions used as a reference point in thermodynamics, typically defined as 1 bar of pressure and a specified temperature, usually 25°C. Under these conditions, the properties of substances, such as enthalpy and entropy, can be accurately compared. Understanding these conditions is crucial for predicting the behavior of chemical reactions.
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Standard Reduction Potentials

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, HClO (hypochlorous acid) can act as an acid, potentially donating a proton to the nickel wire, which may lead to the formation of nickel ions in solution. Recognizing the nature of the acid and its reactivity with metals is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction.
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Metal Reactivity with Acids

The reactivity of metals with acids is a fundamental concept in chemistry, where certain metals can displace hydrogen ions from acids, leading to the release of hydrogen gas and the formation of metal ions. Nickel, being a relatively unreactive metal, may not react vigorously with HClO, but understanding the reactivity series helps predict whether a reaction will occur and its potential products.
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