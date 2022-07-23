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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 147a
Chapter 19, Problem 147a

When the nickel–zinc battery, used in digital cameras, is recharged, the following cell reaction occurs: (a) How many grams of zinc are formed when 3.35 x 10-2 g of Ni(OH)2 are consumed?

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1
Identify the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: Ni(OH)_2 + Zn^2+ -> Ni^2+ + Zn(OH)_2.
Determine the molar mass of Ni(OH)_2 using the periodic table.
Calculate the number of moles of Ni(OH)_2 consumed using the formula: moles = mass / molar mass.
Use the stoichiometry of the balanced equation to find the moles of Zn formed. The molar ratio between Ni(OH)_2 and Zn is 1:1.
Calculate the mass of Zn formed using the formula: mass = moles * molar mass of Zn.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much zinc is formed from a given amount of Ni(OH)2.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is crucial for converting between the mass of a substance and the number of moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. In this question, knowing the molar masses of Ni(OH)2 and zinc will enable the calculation of the grams of zinc produced from the given mass of Ni(OH)2.
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Redox Reactions

Redox (reduction-oxidation) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances, resulting in changes in oxidation states. In the context of the nickel-zinc battery, understanding the redox process is important for identifying how zinc is produced when Ni(OH)2 is consumed. Recognizing which species is oxidized and which is reduced helps in predicting the products of the reaction.
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