Textbook Question
Consider the following half-reactions and E° values: (c) Write the cell reaction for part (b), and calculate the values of E°, ∆G° (in kilojoules), and K for this reaction at 25 °C
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Chlorine can be prepared in the laboratory by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and potassium permanganate. (a) Use data in Appendix D to write a balanced equation for the reaction. The reduction product is Mn2+.
In order to charge a lead storage battery (Section 19.10) 500.0 g of PbSO4(s) must be converted into PbO2(s) and Pb(s). (a) Does the reaction represent an electrolytic or galvanic cell?
In order to charge a lead storage battery (Section 19.10) 500.0 g of PbSO4(s) must be converted into PbO2(s) and Pb(s). (c) If a current of 500 A is used, how long will it take?
In order to charge a lead storage battery (Section 19.10) 500.0 g of PbSO4(s) must be converted into PbO2(s) and Pb(s). (b) How many coulombs of electrical charge are needed?