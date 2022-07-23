Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is crucial for converting between the mass of a substance and the number of moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. In this question, knowing the molar masses of Ni(OH)2 and zinc will enable the calculation of the grams of zinc produced from the given mass of Ni(OH)2.