A storm has knocked out power to your beach house, and you would like to build a battery from household items to charge your iPhone. You have the following materials. alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution bleach, which is a solution that is approximately a 1.0 M in ClO-aluminum foil, a platinum necklace and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge (b) What voltage can be generated?
You are on your dream vacation at the beach when a major storm knocks out the power for days. Your cell phone is dead, and you want to make a battery to charge it. You find the following materials in the beach house. blue stone algaecide for pools, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Cu2+ solution alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution aluminum foil, copper wire, and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge. (d) An iPhone requires 5.0 V for charging. Can this battery charge the phone? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Electrochemical Cells
Standard Electrode Potentials
Salt Bridge Functionality
A storm has knocked out power to your beach house, and you would like to build a battery from household items to charge your iPhone. You have the following materials. alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution bleach, which is a solution that is approximately a 1.0 M in ClO-aluminum foil, a platinum necklace and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge (a) What are the half-reactions and overall reaction in the battery?
You are on your dream vacation at the beach when a major storm knocks out the power for days. Your cell phone is dead, and you want to make a battery to charge it. You find the following materials in the beach house. blue stone algaecide for pools, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Cu2+ solution alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution aluminum foil, copper wire, and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge. (b) What voltage can be generated?