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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 120d
Chapter 19, Problem 120d

You are on your dream vacation at the beach when a major storm knocks out the power for days. Your cell phone is dead, and you want to make a battery to charge it. You find the following materials in the beach house. blue stone algaecide for pools, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Cu2+ solution alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution aluminum foil, copper wire, and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge. (d) An iPhone requires 5.0 V for charging. Can this battery charge the phone? Explain.

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1
Identify the half-reactions for the copper and aluminum electrodes. The copper half-reaction is Cu^{2+} + 2e^- \(\rightarrow\) Cu, and the aluminum half-reaction is Al \(\rightarrow\) Al^{3+} + 3e^-.
Determine the standard reduction potentials for each half-reaction. The standard reduction potential for Cu^{2+} + 2e^- \(\rightarrow\) Cu is +0.34 V, and for Al^{3+} + 3e^- \(\rightarrow\) Al is -1.66 V.
Calculate the standard cell potential (E^\(\circ\)_{cell}) by using the formula E^\(\circ\)_{cell} = E^\(\circ\)_{cathode} - E^\(\circ\)_{anode}. Substitute the values: E^\(\circ\)_{cell} = 0.34 V - (-1.66 V).
Evaluate whether the calculated E^\(\circ\)_{cell} is greater than or equal to 5.0 V, which is the voltage required to charge the iPhone.
Conclude whether the battery can charge the phone based on the comparison of the calculated cell potential with the required voltage.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrochemical Cells

Electrochemical cells convert chemical energy into electrical energy through redox reactions. In these cells, oxidation occurs at the anode, releasing electrons, while reduction occurs at the cathode, where electrons are accepted. Understanding how these cells function is crucial for determining if the materials available can create a viable battery to charge a device.

Standard Electrode Potentials

Standard electrode potentials are values that indicate the tendency of a species to be reduced, measured in volts. By calculating the difference in electrode potentials between the anode and cathode reactions, one can determine the overall voltage produced by the electrochemical cell. This is essential for assessing whether the battery can generate the required 5.0 V to charge the iPhone.
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Salt Bridge Functionality

A salt bridge is a component of an electrochemical cell that maintains electrical neutrality by allowing the flow of ions between the two half-cells. It prevents the buildup of charge that would otherwise stop the reaction. In this scenario, using aluminum foil, copper wire, and bologna as a salt bridge is important to ensure the battery operates effectively and can sustain the necessary voltage for charging.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A storm has knocked out power to your beach house, and you would like to build a battery from household items to charge your iPhone. You have the following materials. alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution bleach, which is a solution that is approximately a 1.0 M in ClO-aluminum foil, a platinum necklace and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge (b) What voltage can be generated?

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Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for the overall cell reaction when a lead storage battery is being charged. Refer to Section 19.10.
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Textbook Question

A storm has knocked out power to your beach house, and you would like to build a battery from household items to charge your iPhone. You have the following materials. alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution bleach, which is a solution that is approximately a 1.0 M in ClO-aluminum foil, a platinum necklace and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge (a) What are the half-reactions and overall reaction in the battery?

203
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Textbook Question

You are on your dream vacation at the beach when a major storm knocks out the power for days. Your cell phone is dead, and you want to make a battery to charge it. You find the following materials in the beach house. blue stone algaecide for pools, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Cu2+ solution alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution aluminum foil, copper wire, and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge. (b) What voltage can be generated?

363
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