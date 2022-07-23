Beta Decay

Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which a neutron in the nucleus of an atom is transformed into a proton, emitting a beta particle (an electron) and an antineutrino. This process increases the atomic number of the element by one, resulting in the formation of a new element. In the case of iodine isotopes, the one that undergoes beta decay will have a neutron-to-proton ratio that favors this transformation.