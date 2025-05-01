Molar Mass and Energy Calculations

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole. To calculate the energy released in kJ/mol during the decay process, one must first determine the total mass of the reactants and products, find the mass defect, and then convert this mass defect into energy using the mass-energy equivalence principle. This involves converting the energy from joules to kilojoules and adjusting for the number of moles involved in the reaction.